Mumbai Pollution: Diwali Firecrackers Worsen City's Post Monsoon Pollution Crisis As Smog And Noise Levels Spike

Mumbai: On Wednesday morning, Mumbai’s skyline was shrouded in a thick layer of smog, casting a shadow on the city as it braces for Diwali. The familiar festive glow was marred by a grim warning: pollution levels are reaching critical levels, and experts warn that this could be just the beginning. Over the past week, Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has consistently shown a downward trend, with Monday’s reading at a “moderate” 126, a level that still raises health concerns, particularly for vulnerable groups. As winter approaches, conditions could deteriorate further, bringing the city’s air quality closer to that of Delhi, which has been grappling with hazardous air quality in recent years.

A report released by the Waatawaran Environment Organization underscores the urgency of the situation. Their data on PM2.5 levels—the particulate matter considered most harmful to respiratory health—shows that several areas in Mumbai have already crossed the safe limits recommended by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Kherwadi in Bandra East topped the list with PM2.5 levels at a staggering 65.05 µg/m³, exceeding the CPCB’s threshold. Other prominent locations, such as Navy Nagar and Bandra Kurla Complex, also reported alarming pollution levels, each recording values well above 60 µg/m³.

This air pollution crisis has prompted swift action from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). To mitigate further deterioration of air quality during Diwali, the BMC has imposed restrictions on firecracker use, limiting the permissible hours for bursting them to before 10 p.m. These guidelines are part of a broader initiative aimed at reducing noise and air pollution during the festive season. “Our goal is to minimize pollution and ensure the safety and health of Mumbai’s residents,” a BMC spokesperson said. “We urge citizens to celebrate responsibly and consider quieter and low-emission firecracker options.” Additionally, the BMC has deployed monitoring teams across all 26 municipal wards to enforce compliance with dust control measures and air quality norms.

The BMC’s proactive stance includes cracking down on construction sites flouting environmental guidelines, as these projects contribute significantly to Mumbai’s dust pollution. In the past week alone, the civic body issued multiple notices to contractors, primarily in high-density areas like Andheri and Bandra, where large-scale developments are ongoing. To further ensure compliance, the municipal commissioner has directed ward officials to install CCTV cameras at construction sites, allowing real-time monitoring of dust mitigation measures. Construction companies caught violating these norms may face fines or further legal action.

Environmental organizations are also playing a crucial role in raising awareness and pushing for regulatory changes. The Awaaz Foundation, which has been actively monitoring firecracker noise pollution during Diwali for the past 15 years, has reported a milestone achievement this year. For the first time, all 30 types of firecrackers they tested complied with the legal noise limit of 125 decibels (dB). This outcome, attributed to increased public awareness and stricter enforcement by authorities, has been hailed as a significant step forward in combating noise pollution.

However, the Awaaz Foundation’s findings are a double-edged sword. While noise pollution has seen a reduction, the foundation’s chemical analysis revealed an unsettling trend: all tested firecrackers contained banned toxic substances, including barium, copper, and sulphur. These chemicals, when burned, release harmful particles that contribute to respiratory issues and exacerbate air pollution. Sumaira Abdulali, founder of Awaaz Foundation, expressed concern over these findings. “Although we’ve made progress with noise control, the presence of hazardous chemicals remains a serious issue,” she said. “These substances emit toxic particulate matter that can severely impact the health of people, especially children and those with respiratory ailments.”

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) currently does not conduct chemical testing on firecrackers, a gap that the Awaaz Foundation hopes to address. Following their discovery of banned substances, the foundation submitted a formal request urging the MPCB to conduct a chemical analysis of firecrackers sold in Mumbai. While the MPCB has agreed to review the request, it is unlikely that such testing will be completed in time for this Diwali. Nevertheless, environmental activists believe that establishing a chemical testing protocol is crucial for protecting public health and ensuring that firecrackers comply with safety standards year-round.

This year’s air quality crisis in Mumbai is not isolated; it reflects a broader pattern seen across major Indian cities. Post-monsoon air quality tends to worsen in urban areas due to stagnant weather conditions that trap pollutants. While Diwali celebrations are a significant contributor to pollution spikes, other sources—including construction dust, vehicular emissions, and industrial activity—play an equally important role in driving up pollution levels. Environmental experts suggest that without comprehensive policy interventions and stricter enforcement of pollution control norms, cities like Mumbai could soon face air quality challenges on par with Delhi.

Beyond the visible haze, the health impacts of air pollution are severe. Studies have linked prolonged exposure to high levels of PM2.5 to respiratory diseases, cardiovascular issues, and an overall reduction in life expectancy. For children and elderly citizens, the health risks are even more pronounced. Experts emphasize that while restricting firecracker use is a step in the right direction, long-term solutions must include tackling all major sources of pollution through policy measures, public awareness, and community engagement.

Mumbai’s smog-filled Diwali has sparked a broader conversation on sustainable celebrations. Environmental advocates are calling for a shift toward green alternatives, such as eco-friendly crackers or community celebrations that minimize individual use of firecrackers. Some residents have already adopted these practices, opting for LED lights, traditional diya lamps, and floral decorations as safer ways to mark the festival. “Changing our customs is not easy, but it’s necessary if we want cleaner air for ourselves and future generations,” Abdulali added.

Data by Waatavaran Environment Organisation

1. Kherwadi, Bandra East: 65.05 µg/m³

2. Navy Nagar, Colaba: 62.94 µg/m³

3. Bandra Kurla Complex: 61.94 µg/m³

4. Deonar: 60.23 µg/m³

5. Byculla: 57.87 µg/m³

6. Sewri: 54.83 µg/m³

7. Mulund West: 53.61 µg/m³

8. Chembur: 47.47 µg/m³

9. Worli: 45.57 µg/m³

10. Kandivali West: 45.04 µg/m³

11. Vile Parle West: 44.21 µg/m³

12. Malad West: 45.07 µg/m³

13. Borivali East: 43.56 µg/m³

14. Mindspace Malad West: 39.79 µg/m³

15. Kula: 39.42 µg/m³

16. Ghatkopar: 38.04 µg/m³

17. Sion: 37.56 µg/m³

18. Siddhant Nagar, Worli: 36.75 µg/m³

19. Powai: 34.49 µg/m³

20. Kandivali East: 33.41 µg/m³

21. Vasai West: 33.38 µg/m³

22. Colaba: 27.68 µg/m³

23. Khindipada-Bhandup West (12): 17.09 µg/m³

24. Chhatrapati Shivaji Intl. Airport (T2): 16.88 µg/m³

25. Borivali West: 34.48 µg/m³

