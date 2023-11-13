Mumbai Air Pollution: Police File 784 FIRs In Crackdown Against People Flouting Bombay HC Order On Diwali Firecrackers

Representative image of firecrackers | File Image

In a press release on Monday, the Mumbai Police revealed that they have filed 784 FIRs against individuals in the city for violating the Bombay High Court order restricting the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali to the period between 8 PM and 10 PM. Earlier, in response to the worsening air quality in the city, the Bombay High Court had taken suo-motu cognisance and issued various guidelines, including the specified time limit for bursting firecrackers.

Penal action taken against 734 people

"Taking the gravity of the above-mentioned directions into serious consideration, the Mumbai Police diligently carried out daily operations across all police stations in Mumbai from 10/11/2023 to 12/11/2023. During this period, a total of 784 cases have been registered across all police stations in Greater Mumbai, and action has been initiated against 806 individuals. Out of these, penal action has been taken against 734 individuals," the police said.

AQI worsens

The city woke up to a smog-filled morning on Monday. Mumbai witnessed clear skies and improved air for past few days, Diwali fireworks added up to the pollution in the city yesterday, leading to a thick smog-filled morning today.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 234.

#WATCH | Layer of haze shrouds Mumbai as overall air quality remains in 'very poor' category pic.twitter.com/kreX3VTPUJ — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

Bombay HC directions on firecrackers

On November 10, during the hearing on suo-moto case regarding air pollution, the Bombay HC had continued its stay on transportation of construction debris till November 19.

The division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Girish Kulkarni had modified the timing of bursting crackers and allowed the same from 8 PM to 10 PM. Earlier the HC had permitted bursting of crackers from 7 PM to 10 PM. Besides, the court had directed the authorities concerned to enforce the direction of the Supreme Court with regard to banning firecrackers containing barium chemical.

“Let’s not become Delhi": Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya

While appreciating Mumbaikars for exercising restrain in bursting crackers, the bench had noted that the air quality has not worsened here as it has in the capital. “Let’s not become Delhi. Let’s remain Mumbaikars,” said the CJ.

The judges had emphasised that the air pollution was not restricted to this year and hence proactive steps need to be taken to mitigate pollution in coming years.

