'Let's Not Become Delhi, Let's Remain Mumbaikars': Bombay HC Reduces Timing For Bursting Firecrackers On Diwali

Representative Image | PTI

The Bombay High Court on Friday continued the stay on the transportation of construction debris from construction sites in the city until November 19. Additionally, the court has modified its previous order regarding the bursting of firecrackers, now permitting it from 8 pm to 10 pm. The earlier directive had allowed the bursting of crackers from 7 pm to 10 pm. The court's decision reflects an ongoing effort to regulate and address the deteriorating air quality across the city.

Let's not become Delhi: Chief Justice

As the Attorney general stressed that Mumbaikars haven't been bursting as many crackers, the Chief Justice quipped back saying, "Yeah, lets not become Delhi, let's remain Mumbaikars."

Earlier on November 6, the Bombay HC observed that “lives of Mumbaikars are more important” and that construction dust was a major cause of air pollution, banning transportation of debris from construction sites for four days.

The court had warned that in case the air quality does not “substantially improve” in the four days, then it will impose a total ban on plying of all vehicles carrying construction Debris during Diwali.

Limits on firecracker bursting

In addition, a division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Girish Kulkarni had also said that fire checkers will be burst only between 7pm and 10pm during the Diwali festival. However, the court on Friday reduced the time granted for bursting the crackers by one hour, allowing the activity between 8 pm to 10 pm.

The HC had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of rising air pollution and deteriorating air quality in the city.

