 Mumbai News: Landslide In Mulund East Damages MGL Pipeline; Gas Supply Restored In Two Hours
The incident was reported at 1.10 pm from 90 Feet, ICICI Bank, near Usha building. The gas smell was widespread and panic-like situation was created among the residents as the HP Gas godown is situated in the area as well.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Landslide In Mulund East Damages MGL Pipeline; Gas Supply Restored In Two Hours |

A landslide due to rains damaged a Mahanagar Gas Ltd pipeline in Mulund East, resulting in a serious incident of gas leakage in a residential area in Mulund East on Tuesday afternoon. The gas supply in the areas was stoppage for atleast two hours.

