Mumbai News: Landslide In Mulund East Damages MGL Pipeline; Gas Supply Restored In Two Hours

A landslide due to rains damaged a Mahanagar Gas Ltd pipeline in Mulund East, resulting in a serious incident of gas leakage in a residential area in Mulund East on Tuesday afternoon. The gas supply in the areas was stoppage for atleast two hours.

The incident was reported at 1.10 pm from 90 Feet, ICICI Bank, near Usha building. The gas smell was widespread and panic-like situation was created among the residents as the HP Gas godown is situated in the area as well.

Atleast two Mumbai Fire Brigade vehicle, staff from MGL, ward officials and police were seen at the spot. As per the disaster management, the gas leakage was stopped and supply was restored at 2.52 pm.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd in its statement said, "Due to rains, there was a landslide causing damage to MGL gas pipeline at Usha Apartment, 90 Feet Road, Mulund East. The gas supply was temporarily stopped as a safety precaution to carry out the rectification work. On completion of rectification work the gas supply was restored within two hours."

