 Maharashtra Rolls Out 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' Campaign Across The State
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 10:22 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' on September 17. | X @JPNadda

Mumbai: Maharashtra will roll out the national campaign ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ from September 17 to October 2, 2025, becoming one of the first states in India to implement the initiative. The campaign aims to strengthen families and communities by prioritizing the health, nutrition, and overall well-being of women and children, fostering a healthier and more empowered society.

The state-level inauguration was held at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, Mumbai, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Public Health Minister Prakash Awatkar, Women and Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare, along with senior medical officials, government representatives, and local leaders.

Blood and Organ Donation Drives

During the campaign, women and children across Maharashtra will have access to comprehensive health check-ups and specialist consultations. The program covers maternal and child care, including antenatal check-ups, vaccination drives, nutrition guidance, and hemoglobin testing. Women will also receive screenings for conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, oral, breast, and cervical cancers, as well as tuberculosis, anemia, and sickle cell disease, particularly in tribal communities.

Traditional medicine services under Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Naturopathy will be made available, while awareness initiatives will focus on menstrual hygiene, nutrition, sanitation, mental health, and substance abuse prevention. The campaign will also include blood donation and organ donation drives, with online registration facilitated through the MyGov portal, alongside referrals and diagnostic support for patients needing further care.

Empowering Women for Stronger Families

In Maharashtra, 75 programs are planned statewide, covering urban, rural, and tribal regions with the participation of thousands of health centres, hospitals, and medical institutions. Officials emphasized that by empowering women with health knowledge and access to care, the campaign will help build stronger families and a healthier, more developed Maharashtra.

