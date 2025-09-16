 Australian MP Tim Watts Meets Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde To Boost Trade And Collaboration
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Former Australian Foreign Minister and Member of Parliament Tim Watts paid a courtesy visit to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday at Mantralaya. The meeting focused on strengthening commercial relations between Australia and Maharashtra in key sectors such as agriculture, medical technology, and education.

High-Level Delegation in Attendance

Watts was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Consul General of Australia for Western India, Paul Murphy. Indian MP Milind Deora, Additional Chief Secretary to the Deputy CM Asim Gupta, and Principal Secretary Navin Sona were also present during the interaction.

Maharashtra’s Economic and Infrastructure Growth

Highlighting Maharashtra’s role as a major contributor to India’s economic and industrial growth, Deputy CM Shinde said the state is prioritizing the expansion of world-class infrastructure. He pointed to major projects such as the Metro Rail, Coastal Road, and Atal Setu, while also mentioning upcoming initiatives like MediCity and EduCity in Navi Mumbai.

Cultural Exchange and Lighter Moments

In a lighter moment, Shinde welcomed Watts with Mumbai’s iconic snack, the vada pav, which Watts and Consul General Murphy enjoyed. Sharing a fond memory, Watts recalled his visit to Mumbai two decades ago to watch a cricket match.

Focus on Trade, Technology, and Collaboration

The meeting underscored efforts on both sides to enhance collaboration and explore new opportunities in trade, technology, and cultural exchange.

