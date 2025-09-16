In Pics: Kandivali Traffic Police Repair Pothole To Prevent Accidents After BMC Inaction

Kandivali Traffic Police Repair Pothole To Prevent Accidents After BMC Inaction |

Mumbai Police’s Kandivali traffic personnel repaired a pothole right in the middle of the road to prevent accidents involving pedestrians. Due to continuous rain since Sunday night, the pothole had filled with water, causing minor accidents at that spot.

Kandivali Traffic Police Repair Pothole To Prevent Accidents After BMC Inaction |

Kandivali Traffic Police Repair Pothole To Prevent Accidents After BMC Inaction |

The Kandivali traffic police repaired the pothole themselves, a job that is ideally the responsibility of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

