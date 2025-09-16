 In Pics: Kandivali Traffic Police Repair Pothole To Prevent Accidents After BMC Inaction
The Kandivali traffic police repaired the pothole themselves, a job that is ideally the responsibility of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
Kandivali Traffic Police Repair Pothole To Prevent Accidents After BMC Inaction |

Mumbai Police’s Kandivali traffic personnel repaired a pothole right in the middle of the road to prevent accidents involving pedestrians. Due to continuous rain since Sunday night, the pothole had filled with water, causing minor accidents at that spot.

Kandivali Traffic Police Repair Pothole To Prevent Accidents After BMC Inaction |

Kandivali Traffic Police Repair Pothole To Prevent Accidents After BMC Inaction |

article-image





