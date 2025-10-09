 'Swach Bharat Should Not Be Dream Of PM Alone': Woman Enthusiast Awares Passengers To Not Litter During Bus Journey; Win Hearts On Internet
A heartwarming video from Karnataka is winning praise across the internet after a woman was seen passionately urging bus passengers not to litter during their bus journey and to take collective responsibility for cleanliness.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
'Swach Bharat Should Not Be Dream Of PM Alone': Woman Enthusiast Awares Passengers To Not Litter During Bus Journey; Win Hearts On Internet | X @Mahaveer_VJ

A heartwarming video from Karnataka is winning praise across the internet after a woman was seen passionately urging bus passengers not to litter during their bus journey and to take collective responsibility for cleanliness.

The woman, identified as Dr. Tummala from Swachha Gruha Kalika Kendra, delivered a speech to passengers traveling on a state bus, using the opportunity to spread awareness about the importance of hygiene and civic duty.

WATCH VIDEO:

In her address, Dr. Tummala appealed to fellow passengers to refrain from throwing waste inside the bus or onto the roads. She emphasized that cleanliness is not just a government initiative but a responsibility that every citizen must uphold. “Swachh Bharat should not be the dream of the Prime Minister alone; it should be the dream of every Indian,” she said, tying her message to the spirit of Nation First.

She further urged people to avoid single-use plastic, maintain hygienic surroundings, and practice small but impactful steps that contribute to a cleaner India. Her words, though simple, resonated deeply with the passengers, many of whom applauded her sense of duty.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "We have been practicing this every day since ages in my family. It is something we need to imbibe by ourselves. Use side pockets in car doors rather than throwing outside. Now small dustbins available for cars too."

Another user wrote, "She is doing great work. Was fortunate to meet her in a conference last year in Bangalore."

Another user commented, "Madam along with many others runs a centre by name Swatcha Gruha Kalike Kendra in HSR layout."

