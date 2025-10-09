Karwa Chauth 2025: Women Slap & Kick Pervert Caught Misbehaving During Shopping In Crowded Mainpuri Market - VIDEO Viral

Women Slap & Kick Pervert Caught Misbehaving During Shopping In Crowded Mainpuri Market | X

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh), October 09: Karwa Chauth will be celebrated across the country on Friday, October 10. Women observe a fast for the long life of their husbands on Karwa Chauth. Preparations are in full swing and markets are crowded with women shopping for essentials.

Incident Details

Amid this festive rush, an incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri, where a man allegedly took advantage of the crowd and misbehaved with women in the market. He was taught a lesson by the women present at the market and the incident of the women beating him was caught on camera. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

Caught Misbehaving

The viral video shows that the women have caught a man by his collar and beating him with slaps and kicks in front of the crowd, mostly women. There are reports that the man was caught misbehaving with the women in the crowded market.

Apologises For His Mistake

The pervert is also seen in the video pleading the women who were beating him to let him go. He is also apologising for his shameful act. After beating him for some time, the women released him after which he ran away from the spot.

Other Women Enjoying

Other women are also seen in the video enjoying the assault. They are seen smiling while the man is begging for his release.

Police Action

There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter and it is not clear if any complaint has been filed into the matter. The identity of the person involved in the shameful act is also not known. However, the video of the incident is being widely shared on social media.