Stray dog enters Mumbai AC local train, picture goes viral | Twitter/Darshan Soni

Days after a stray had nervously walked into the AC local in Mumbai and gone clueless, another incident of a doggo taking a stroll in the transport has gone viral on social media. A picture clicked from a Churchgate to Borivali Mumbai AC local train on Monday shows the dog walking through the coaches of the Western Railway.

The stray dog was spotted between Ram Mandir road and Goregaon station. The image tweeted by a passenger from there is pulling the attention of Twitter users. The visuals hint that the animal had a passive nature and didn't create panic at the premises as men travelling in the AC train can be seen unaffected by the dog's presence.

See pic:

On December 14, a similar incident took place on the Central Railway when a stray dog walked into an AC local train in Mumbai. The video of the animal walking through the seating area and then moving towards the exit door went viral on social media. The incident was reported from Vidyavihar station.

Watch video below: