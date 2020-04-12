‘Stop whatever you're smoking’: Rangoli’s demand of cancelling 2024 General Elections, PM Modi to 'lead' again, irks Twitter

A day after Kangana Ranaut’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel shared an unusual picture - of Prime Minister Narendra Modi working even as Lord Rama touched his shoulder, while seeming to rest his head on the former, she is back with another cheer for her favourite idol (in person) on the micro blogging site.
Rangoli wrote, “We are going to face huge economy crisis, I am sure Modi ji will revive the economy in a year or two but we must remember we spend lakhs n lakhs of crores on elections we as a nation must dismiss 24 general elections and let Modi ji lead us for next term also."
“Unnecessarily we will waste huge resources and result we all anyway know but unusual times demand unusual resolutions , hope our nation comes together to take such a revolutionary step .... Jai Hind”, she added.
Here’s how Twitter reacted.
Earlier Chandel was warned by Twitter for spreading hate and hurling abuses on the platform. For the uninitiated, Twitter may send warnings or suspend your account if it has been reported for violating their rules surrounding abuse. This includes engaging in abusive behaviour and sending threats to others on the micro-blogging site.
