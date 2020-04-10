Rangoli Chandel loses calm after Twitter warning over hate comments, calls it 'anti-national'

For the uninitiated, Twitter may send warnings or suspend your account if it has been reported for violating their rules surrounding abuse. This includes engaging in abusive behavior and sending threats to others on the micro-blogging site.

Apart from keeping 'Panga' actress Kangana Ranaut's fans updated, Rangoli has also been using her Twitter handle for vocalizing her views about 'corona jihad', anti- CAA protesters and other such religiously sensitive matters. She recently caused stir after calling Taj Mahal a 'grave' and not a 'Symbol of Love.'

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently in Himachal spending quality time with her family amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country.