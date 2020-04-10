Rangoli Chandel loses calm after Twitter warning over hate comments, calls it 'anti-national'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel has revealed that she received warning from Twitter.
Rangoli Chandel has always been an avid Twitter user and is known for her outlandish statements. Kangana's sister never shies away from speaking her mind on social media and sharing her bold opinions. Rangoli, who often makes headlines for her tweets, lost her cool on the micro-blogging app and went on a rant on Friday. She wrote, "Twitter giving me warnings, so basically you can abuse our PM call our home minister terrorist, give artists rape threats mock Hindu Gods and Gaumutra whole day but if you say anything about mullas twitter gets upset ..."
Rangoli also called Twitter 'anti-nationals' and said the app will 'go to the graveyard' after suspending her account. She also said that once her account is suspended she will open her own YouTube channel. She wrote, "If they suspend my account will open my own YouTube channel where I will make Kangana’s small videos saying what is there for everyone to see, we never said anything without evidence if twitter going to harass us we don’t want to be here just wishing good morning and good evening."
She concluded the Twitter rant by saying, "Anyway from now onwards I will have no filter no courtesy simply open attacks, jo bhi desh ko hamari integrity ko hamare swaabhimaan ko attack karega, I will openly call out that person, @twitter if you loose me too bad for you will find another independent platform."
For the uninitiated, Twitter may send warnings or suspend your account if it has been reported for violating their rules surrounding abuse. This includes engaging in abusive behavior and sending threats to others on the micro-blogging site.
Apart from keeping 'Panga' actress Kangana Ranaut's fans updated, Rangoli has also been using her Twitter handle for vocalizing her views about 'corona jihad', anti- CAA protesters and other such religiously sensitive matters. She recently caused stir after calling Taj Mahal a 'grave' and not a 'Symbol of Love.'
Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently in Himachal spending quality time with her family amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country.
