'Sycophancy in full display': Twitter divided after Rangoli Chandel posts picture of PM Modi with Lord Rama

Rangoli Chandel, the social media savvy sibling of Kangana Ranaut is no stranger to controversy. Her tweets have, on many occasions stirred the proverbial hornet's nest, be they in support of her sister, insight on government policies or on any other topic.
Rangoli who has frequently taken to social media to praise the Prime Minister for his initiatives, had also volunteered to take over his social media accounts for the occasion of Women's Day.
On Saturday, she posted an unusual picture - of Prime Minister Modi working even as Lord Rama touched his shoulder, seeming to rest his head on the Prime Minister's shoulder.
"What a lovely thought made in to a picture, We as a nation have full faith in Modi ji, and Modi ji has blessings of Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram,"' she wrote in the caption.
Her post, as per usual, has left netizens divided.
"The best picture on Internet today. Jai Shri Ram" enthused one Twitter user.
"This is sheer disrespect to Lord Rama,"' fumed another.
The picture of course has brought up a host of related topics. "He is yet to declare Ram sethu as National monument which is pending on his table since 2014. Ram sethu was saved by Dr. @Swamy39 in 2007," wrote one user.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
In other news, this might now be the only Ramayana related image shared by Rangoli on Saturday. As we reported earlier, she also dug deep into the family's photo archives and then shared her findings.
We refer here to one particular picture where Kangana can be seen as a child, dressed up as Sita for a school play.
