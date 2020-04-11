'Sycophancy in full display': Twitter divided after Rangoli Chandel posts picture of PM Modi with Lord Rama

Rangoli Chandel, the social media savvy sibling of Kangana Ranaut is no stranger to controversy. Her tweets have, on many occasions stirred the proverbial hornet's nest, be they in support of her sister, insight on government policies or on any other topic.

Rangoli who has frequently taken to social media to praise the Prime Minister for his initiatives, had also volunteered to take over his social media accounts for the occasion of Women's Day.

On Saturday, she posted an unusual picture - of Prime Minister Modi working even as Lord Rama touched his shoulder, seeming to rest his head on the Prime Minister's shoulder.

"What a lovely thought made in to a picture, We as a nation have full faith in Modi ji, and Modi ji has blessings of Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram,"' she wrote in the caption.