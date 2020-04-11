Kangana Ranaut dresses as Sita for 'Ramayana' school play and the pic is unmissable!

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Saturday went through her archives and pulled out some rare gems. Rangoli shared throwback pictures of Kangana as a child and they're unmissable!

In one of the pictures, the 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi' actress is seen dressed as Sita for a school play based on Hindu epic 'Ramayana'. 13-year-old Kangana is seen clad in a bright red saree, wearing traditional jewellery and a red lipstick. She can be seen posing beside the other members of play who are dressed as Ram and Hanuman. Sharing the picture, Rangoli wrote, "Ramayana being on air here sharing a picture of Kangana from school Ramayana play, make up costume direction by Kangana, she was hardly 13 years old used to get lot of scolding from papa for dressing up like this but she never cared."