Kangana Ranaut dresses as Sita for 'Ramayana' school play and the pic is unmissable!

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Saturday went through her archives and pulled out some rare gems. Rangoli shared throwback pictures of Kangana as a child and they're unmissable!
In one of the pictures, the 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi' actress is seen dressed as Sita for a school play based on Hindu epic 'Ramayana'. 13-year-old Kangana is seen clad in a bright red saree, wearing traditional jewellery and a red lipstick. She can be seen posing beside the other members of play who are dressed as Ram and Hanuman. Sharing the picture, Rangoli wrote, "Ramayana being on air here sharing a picture of Kangana from school Ramayana play, make up costume direction by Kangana, she was hardly 13 years old used to get lot of scolding from papa for dressing up like this but she never cared."
Chandel shared another picture of Kangana and her younger brother Aksht. The sibling duo looks adorable as they pose for the camera. Sharing the picture, she also spoke about the 'Panga' actress's bond with her brother. She wrote, "These two r*****s in foreground were most naughty and inseparable almost like twins, people think Kangana and I are close but the truth is since birth Kangana has a very strong bond with Aksht our brother ..."
Another picture showed Kangana Ranaut's parents dining in their traditional kitchen.
The actress is currently in her home town Manali spending her self-isolation period with her family. Rangoli has also been sharing videos and pictures of Kangana Ranaut amid the coronavirus lockdown.
On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in actor-turned-politician and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa's biopic titled 'Thalaivi'.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)