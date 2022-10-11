e-Paper Get App
Split AC photo goes viral for a funny reason

Looking for an AC room this vacation? Be cautious that you aren't fooled in a hilarious way like this one...

Tuesday, October 11, 2022
article-image
Split AC photo goes viral for a funny reason | Twitter
Diwali is about to be on the calendar; it's a time when people plan out a trip with their family and friends. Looking to book an air-conditioned room this vacation? Be cautious that you aren't fooled in a hilarious way like this one...

A photo showing a not-so-imaginable "split AC" has left the internet in an outburst of laughter. If you are wondering what's so bizarre about the home appliance, we'll reveal it to you: the AC was actually "split" into two rooms.

Take a look at the viral photo:

Twitter @confusedvichar

When a Twitter user took to the microblogging platform narrating the case, he stated the incident to have occurred in 2011 while he was given a room with a hard-to-believe split AC. Identified as Anurag, the netizen revealed of how his stay had turned into a nuisance due to the noisy experience from the adjacent room.

The tweet was later captioned to read, "The hotel manager was perhaps a fan of Derrida’s theory of language."

