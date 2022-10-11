e-Paper Get App
Watch: Bear casually opens car, climbs to seat to steal chips packet in viral video

In the video captured by a traveller, we see a bear getting into a parked vehicle.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 09:46 AM IST
Watch: Bear casually opens car, climbs to seat to steal chips packet in viral video
Videos of monkeys stealing away snacks from visitors, dogs attacking commuters in public areas have been doing rounds on social media, adjacent to some happy and positive pet videos. In a video captured by a traveller, we see a bear casually opening into a parked vehicle.

This incident might remind you of the bedtime story from your childhood, "Goldilocks and the Three Bears," with a little quirky twist. Unlike the fairy tale that sees a young girl enter into a bear's family residence and enjoy their meal, here, it's the exact opposite — the bear gets into a human's car and tries to pick up a wafer pack for himself.

Take a look at the video, right here:

To begin with, the now-viral footage shows a commuter spotting a bear roaming beside a stationary car. Gradually, the animal gears up to do something adventurous; it smartly stands upright to unlock the vehicle and enters inside, as if it were his own. Not just that, the bear also picks up a packet of what appears to be some chips, only to later throw it away and jump off the vehicle at the end of the video.

