Watch video: YouTuber Logan Paul gets robbed by monkeys during his South Africa tour

YouTuber Logan Paul took to share a video of him being chased and looted by a group of monkeys during a recent trip to South Africa. The video is going viral on the internet with over 2.7M views.

It seems like Paul was trying to make some content for his social media channels and no sooner was attacked by two baboons in what in a parking space. In the video went viral, we can see one of the huge monkeys rifling through the Paul's expensive camera from his bag pack while the another monkey attempts to chase and scare him by jumping from car to car.

"What do I do? Oh, oh my god... Logan Paul can be heard asking his cameraman in the video. "Yeah, he's got your camera," the cameraman replied as the monkey stole a bottle of energy drink from Logan's bag.

Watch video, right here

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 01:47 PM IST