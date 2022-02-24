'Spider Man: No Way Home' goes viral for recreated classic meme; check here

After enjoying an extended theatrical run, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will make its digital debut on March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12.

To mark the occasion, Sony Pictures shared a picture of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreating the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme, reports 'Variety'.

The film, which is now available for pre-order on digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray, has minted $772 million and counting at the U.S. box-office since its opening in theaters on December 17.

As per 'Variety', the gross collections are beyond James Cameron's 'Avatar' as the third highest-grossing domestic (USA) release in history. The top two spots are grabbed by 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and 'Avengers: Endgame'. With global box office gross at $1.8 billion, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has become the highest-grossing Sony release in history.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' features three generations of Spider-Man actors on screen by bringing together Holland, Maguire and Garfield. Holland and Garfield have already expressed their interest on record for starring together in another 'Spider-Man' movie.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 02:25 PM IST