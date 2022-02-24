The Batman: How to use Google search to make Bat-Signal appear on your screen?

With Easter celebration upcoming in the later months of the year, the egg marking the festive in style has caught eyes of netizens. However, this isn't the edible yummy egg but something even better to soothe a sight!

Wait, what's it? When a user would Google Search for “Bruce Wayne,” “Gotham City” or “Bat-Signal”, the site would reveal a swiveling yellow Bat-Signal icon to their display screen.

Next, when clicked on the Bat-Signal GIF, one's device screen would maifest to something really amazing. The screen would transform into a stormy night sky illuminated by the superhero’s famous beacon, later the Dark Knight's Batsman fires a grappling hook to leave the user amazed and pleased.

Is it a tie up or sponsership between the comic series and Google? According to a Google spokesperson, Warner Bros. did not sponsor the Easter egg, which will run for one year on the site.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:35 AM IST