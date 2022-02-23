Watch video: Pushpa fan sings 'Srivalli' in 5 languages, IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra says 'Gajab'

After the video of the journalist reporting Russian-Ukraine crisis in six languages - English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German, went viral, here's a lighter version of another lingustic champ who is winning hearts of the netizens by singing the 'Srivalli' beat in 5 languages.

In a recent video, we can see a man soulfully singing the popular song 'Srivalli' from the Tollywood film Pushpa: The Rise in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malyalam, and then in Hindi. Impressed by the viral video, IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared it on his Twitter page and wrote in Hindi, "#Srivalli Song from the movie #PushpaTheRise, in 5 different languages. Wonderful performance by a talented singer. Do listen."

Watch the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video was originally shared by the singer himself on his YouTube page, and he is identified as Saurabh Salunke.

Since the video hit the internet, the video has gathered over 67,523 views, 3K likes and flooded with praising comments.

Watch:

Advertisement

However, the song was originally recorded in the voice of Sid Sriram for the South Indian languages while Javed Ali did the needful for Hindi.

Watch:

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 03:53 PM IST