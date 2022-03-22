Smriti Irani Birthday Special: 5 moments when the Union Minister impressed fans, followers on Instagram

Smriti Irani is one of those celebrities who keeps her fans and followers engaged via social media, with witty to inspirational posts.

She is the present Minister of Women and Child Development of India, who has turned 46 today. She was born on 23 March 1976 in Delhi. As most would be aware, before joining politics, Smriti Irani had worked in the television industry.

However, when it comes to amazing and impressing people on social media, Irani has never fallen shorts of ideas.

1. Union Minister Smriti Irani received stranded Indians from Ukraine, and welcomed them in Malayalam, Bangla, Gujarati and Marathi. No sooner she was praised for her linguistic skills and making the returnee nostalgic of their homeland, mother tongue.

2. In a recent post, she took to share the video of the young McDonald's employee who ran 10kms way back home from job aiming to prepare self for Indian Army. Acknowledging his efforts, she called him an 'inspiration', 'hero'.

3. Pet love expressed:

4. Getting trolled over post down pulling mental health

the post was shared on Smriti Irani's Instagram page, however pulled off later

5. Memes are her all time favorite

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 04:50 PM IST