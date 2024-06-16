Bakri Eid In Mira Road: Ruckus In JP North Celeste Society Over Lambs Allegedly Brought For Sacrifice; Watch Video

Mira Road Shocker: Members Of Bajrang Dal Allegedly Create Ruckus In Society Over Lambs Brought For Bakri Eid Sacrifice; Video Viral |

Mira-Bhayandar: In a disturbing incident from Mira Road, members of the Bajrang Dal allegedly caused a commotion outside the JP North Celeste society. The altercation reportedly occurred late at night on Saturday, June 15, when some Muslim families brought lambs to the society for sacrifice rituals ahead of the Eid al-Adha (Bakri Eid) festival.

Video Shows Altercation Over Between 2 Groups

A video of the incident, which has surfaced online, shows two groups involved in a heated verbal confrontation. The tension is palpable in the footage, with one man aggressively approaching the individual recording the video, only to be restrained by others present. Another man is seen opposing the video recording of the incident.

Members of the Bajrang Dal created a ruckus outside the JP North Celeste society on Mira Road in Maharashtra when some Muslim families brought lambs for Eid sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/wSHRd3jLgt — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal001) June 16, 2024

It remains unclear whether the issue was resolved amicably between the two parties or if local police had to intervene. However, such altercations around festive times can dampen the celebratory spirit and create unnecessary discord.

Similar Incident Reported Last Year

This incident is not an isolated one in Mira Road around the time of Eid. A similar situation was reported last year at the JP Infra society, where a family had acquired two goats for sacrifice ahead of Eid al-Adha. The presence of the goats led to unrest among other residents, resulting in a significant commotion and escalating tensions between the factions.

बीती रात मीरा रोड के जेपी इन्फ्रा सोसाइटी में 2 बकरे लाये जाने पर मचा विवाद।सोसाइटी के नोटिस बोर्ड पर सोसाइटी के अंदर बकरे न काटे जाने का लगा था नोटिस।मौके पर लोग जमा हुई पोलिस।दोनों पक्षो को समझाकर पोलिस ने मामले को कराया शांत।



एक पक्ष का कहना है कि पॉश सोसाइटी में 2 बकरे इसलिए… pic.twitter.com/sqePxyNKoD — Jayprrakash Singh (@jayprakashindia) June 28, 2023

In response to these rising tensions, the society management issued a notice prohibiting the slaughter of goats within the premises and urging residents to respect each other's rights. The notice highlighted the importance of maintaining a harmonious living environment and called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Case Filed Against 11 Individuals

Following the previous year's incident, local police registered a case against 11 individuals after a couple brought goats meant for sacrifice into a private housing colony in Mira Road, Thane. The arrival of the livestock led to protests from some members of the housing colony and a Hindu organization. The situation escalated dramatically when an official notice was issued, banning the slaughter of the goats within the colony.