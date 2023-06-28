We Were Assaulted, Molested & Harassed: Mira Road Couple On Housing Society Members' Protest Against Bringing Sacrificial Goats For Eid |

In a shocking revelation by a Mira Road couple who were opposed by their residential society members to bring goats to their house for Eid sacrificial rituals on Tuesday. The couple spoke to the media and informed about the inhumane behaviour of the society members. They stated that they were assaulted, molested and mentally harassed by the mob that gathered to protest against them.

"If bringing the goats inside the housing colony was against the law, then they should have filed a police complaint against us. We were assaulted, molested and mentally harassed by the mob that gathered to protest against us," said the couple Mohsin Khan and Yasmin Khan.

Arrests Made In the Matter

The police have registered a case against 11 people after the couple living in a private housing colony in Mira Road in Thane brought goats meant for sacrifice on Bakr Eid inside the colony. A few members of the housing colony and some members of a Hindu organisation held a protest against the couple for bringing livestock into the colony. The incident took a dramatic turn when an official notice was issued, prohibiting the slaughter of the goat.

Details On The incident

The incident was reported from JP Infra society wherein a family acquired two goats for sacrifice ahead of Eid al-Adha or Bakri Eid as it is colloquially called. However, the decision did not go down well with other residents which led to a ruckus. The matter quickly escalated, sparking tensions between the two factions.

Notice Issued by Society

In an attempt to defuse the mounting tensions, the society management posted a notice, forbidding the slaughter of the goats and urging residents to respect the rights of their neighbours. The notice also emphasized the need for maintaining a harmonious living environment, urging all parties involved to find a peaceful resolution.