Mumbai News: Tempers Flare In Mira Road Society Over Family Bringing Sacrificial Goats For Eid; Video Viral | Screengrab of video

A heated dispute unfolded in a residential society in Mumbai's Mira Road area, following a controversy involving the entry of goats into the premises. Residents were divided over the decision to bring the goat into the society, with some vehemently opposing its presence. The incident took a dramatic turn when an official notice was issued, prohibiting the slaughter of the goat.

Background of the incident

The incident was reported from JP Infra society wherein a family acquired two goats for sacrifice ahead of Eid al-Adha or Bakri Eid as it is colloquially called. However, the deicision did not go down well with other residents which led to a ruckus. The matter quickly escalated, sparking tensions between the two factions.

The Notice Issued by Society

In an attempt to defuse the mounting tensions, the society management posted a notice, forbidding the slaughter of the goats and urging residents to respect the rights of their neighbours. The notice also emphasized the need for maintaining a harmonious living environment, urging all parties involved to find a peaceful resolution.

Outcry and Protests Over Animal's Presence

Despite the issuance of the notice, tempers flared when the goats were removed from the society's elevator by the society management. Angry residents, who supported the goat's presence, staged a protest, demanding the involvement of law enforcement authorities. The protesters argued that they should have the freedom to keep animals as pets as long as it didn't violate any regulations or disturb their neighbours.

Calls for Police Intervention After Tensions Escalated

As tensions escalated and the situation threatened to spiral out of control, the agitated residents demanded immediate police intervention. They believed that the presence of law enforcement officials would help in maintaining order, resolving the dispute, and ensuring the safety of all residents involved.

