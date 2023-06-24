Mira-Bhayandar: Car Stuck In Trench Overflowing With Rainwater Due To Waterlogging On Roads

Mira-Bhayandar: Yet another incident exposing the negligence of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has surfaced. The front tyre of a car slipped into an open trench near Morwa village on the Uttan Road. The trench was overflowing with rainwater and was not visible as the place experienced waterlogging due to heavy rains. In order to avoid such road mishaps, the civic administration bans digging of roads during the monsoon season. No boards were installed to warn motorists and pedestrians about the impending danger.

MBMC's negligence exposed

Nobody was reported injured. Meanwhile, heavy waterlogging was reported from several parts of the twin city, especially Bakery Lane in Bhayandar (west), road leading from Delta Garden in Kadhi mira to Mira Road railway station, exposing the shoddy desilting work done by the contractual agency appointed by the MBMC.