Mira-Bhayandar: Negligent builders held for death of 8-year-old boy at construction site | representative pic

Mira-Bhayandar: Less than a week after an eight-year-old boy died after failing into the uncovered water tank of an under construction building site in Mira Road, the police swiftly conducted investigations and apprehended two partners of the construction firm for causing death due to negligence on Thursday.

The unfortunate mishap was reported from the construction site of a tower in the Ramdev Park area of Mira Road at around 7:30 pm on March 1, 2023. The deceased child has been identified as Kaushal Mishra (8). Kaushal’s father Umeshkumar Mishra who is a teacher by profession had booked an apartment on the seventh floor of the tower.

Child slipped in an uncovered tank

On the fateful day, Umeshkumar along with his father and two sons-Piyush and Kaushal had gone to have a look at their under construction flat. However, Kaushal mysteriously disappeared while playing in the compound of the site. He was later found inside an underground water tank. The child had apparently slipped into the uncovered tank which was built at the ground level. Kaushal was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Builders charged for causing death due to negligence

Initially, an accidental death report (ADR) was registered at the Mira Road police station. “ After investigations, we arrested the accused builders identified as Roshanlal Malu (54) and Dungar Mehra (58) under sections 304 (a) for causing death due to negligence.” confirmed senior police inspector- Vijaysing Bagal. Usually, the police take their own sweet time to register an offence which ends in cosmetic action with the arrest of the contractor or site supervisor.

It had taken eight months for the Bhayandar police to register an offence against the accused for causing the death of a two-year old girl who had drowned in the water tank of an under construction building site in Bhayandar.