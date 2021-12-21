Smriti Irani's 'Single Slap' post goes viral on Instagram, netizens condemn her slam on psychologists

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani posted an image on Instagram which read, "When I was a kid, they didn't take me to a psychologist... My mom was able to open my chakra, stabilize my karma and clean my aura with one single slap."

Was she downgrading the significant role of mental health experts or adding on to prevailing stereotypes? Netizens took to comments condemning her slam on psychologists, "Well many parents don't know their limits & turn into abusive person. As Child minister, you should think on Domestic abuse of children", wrote a user, while another wrote, "And that's why we have mental issues as adults now."

Take a look at the post, right here:

Smriti Irani had asked the viewers to comment on if they could relate to this, in the caption of her post she wrote, "My ma gleefully shared this with me ... aur kis kis ki mataji ne aise aura clean ki hai kripaya haath uthayein (Please raise your hand if you have had your aura cleaned like this by your mother)."

To this, some hilariously took to nostalgia and replied in agreement while, most retaliated. Take a look at few reactions, here:

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 02:40 PM IST