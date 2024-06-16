Woman Walks On Streets Of Australia In Beautiful Lehenga, Leaves Locals In Awe; Video Goes Viral

A video of a woman walking in a beautiful lehenga on the streets of Melbourne, Australia is going viral on Instagram. I shows her gracing flaunting her Indian outfit in the foreign nation, alongside receiving attention from locals who praise her desi attire. She walked in her pretty pink lehenga and dupatta with elegance. From stepping into the busy streets of Australia, to taking a public transit service, she greeted people in her impressive dress.

The video showed the woman crossing paths with locals as she walked wearing a beautiful lehenga in Australia. Carrying her lehenga, she walked on Bourke St, Melbourne when a bouncer at the Imperial Tavern Bar couldn't take off eyes from her. He smiled looking at her.

Similar reactions were recorded from people she came across that day. People were seen praising her and appreciating her desi look. Left in awe, locals complimented the lehenga-clad woman. The video captured people saying "Wow", "Nice," and so on.

She also drew attention for her outfit during her travel in the tram. Even the police officials who were on the streets smiled at her and suggested that she was looking pretty. One of the women was also seen hugging her and clicking her picture.

Notably, the lehenga walk was shot by Melbourne-based photographer company named Gadewal photography & films, who released an Instagram reel in February. However, it is recently going viral after being shared by a clothing account on the social media, Cloth Crew. Now, the lehenga reel has hit nearly three million views.