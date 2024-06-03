 Video Of Woman Walking On The Streets Of Singapore In A 'Gulabi Sadi' Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVideo Of Woman Walking On The Streets Of Singapore In A 'Gulabi Sadi' Goes Viral

Video Of Woman Walking On The Streets Of Singapore In A 'Gulabi Sadi' Goes Viral

The video garnered mixed reactions. Some praised her for wearing the Indian attire in Singapore, while others found nothing unusual about it.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Indian woman wears saree in Singapore | Instagram

A video of a woman walking in a saree on the streets of Singapore is going viral on Instagram. It shows an Indian woman identified as Megha Verma standing in the backdrop of the famous Marina Bay and posing to the camera in her pink saree (Gulabi Sadi). She walked being dressed up the traditional attire, and her husband recorded her video, which captured the reactions of locals.

Watch video

Meanwhile, talking of her video, it showed her facing the road and walking in a saree. Initially, group of men were seen crossing by her side, who took all their eyes to look at her. She caught the attention of both men and women on the street.

The video garnered mixed reactions. Some praised her for wearing the Indian attire in Singapore, while others found nothing unusual about it. "So what?" asked the second set of people while suggesting that a saree is quite often worn by people there, especially during events and celebrations. On the other hand, many appreciated her wearing a saree in the foreign nation and called her "Beautiful."

"Saree and Singapore not special, being in Singapore more than decades , no one stare at you. It’s very common here.," read a comment. Verma posted the video suggesting whether the attire is quite popular in the country. "I have been living in Singapore since years. Please don't tell me how common it is in Singapore because I already know it," she wrote.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video Of Woman Walking On The Streets Of Singapore In A 'Gulabi Sadi' Goes Viral

Video Of Woman Walking On The Streets Of Singapore In A 'Gulabi Sadi' Goes Viral

This Cat Is Older Than All Gen Z People In Your Group, May Soon Break Record And Win 'World's Oldest...

This Cat Is Older Than All Gen Z People In Your Group, May Soon Break Record And Win 'World's Oldest...

Lucknow 'Peegate' Viral Video: Man Urinates Upon Labourer's Face, Police Arrest Accused After...

Lucknow 'Peegate' Viral Video: Man Urinates Upon Labourer's Face, Police Arrest Accused After...

Delhi Viral Video: Roadside Eatery Serves Chole Bhature With Dead Lizard, Leaves Customer In Fury

Delhi Viral Video: Roadside Eatery Serves Chole Bhature With Dead Lizard, Leaves Customer In Fury

New York: Couple Out On Fishing Find Box Filled With ₹83 Lakh Cash

New York: Couple Out On Fishing Find Box Filled With ₹83 Lakh Cash