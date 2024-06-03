Video Of Woman Walking On The Streets Of Singapore In A 'Gulabi Sadi' Goes Viral

Indian woman wears saree in Singapore | Instagram

A video of a woman walking in a saree on the streets of Singapore is going viral on Instagram. It shows an Indian woman identified as Megha Verma standing in the backdrop of the famous Marina Bay and posing to the camera in her pink saree (Gulabi Sadi). She walked being dressed up the traditional attire, and her husband recorded her video, which captured the reactions of locals.

Watch video

Meanwhile, talking of her video, it showed her facing the road and walking in a saree. Initially, group of men were seen crossing by her side, who took all their eyes to look at her. She caught the attention of both men and women on the street.

The video garnered mixed reactions. Some praised her for wearing the Indian attire in Singapore, while others found nothing unusual about it. "So what?" asked the second set of people while suggesting that a saree is quite often worn by people there, especially during events and celebrations. On the other hand, many appreciated her wearing a saree in the foreign nation and called her "Beautiful."

"Saree and Singapore not special, being in Singapore more than decades , no one stare at you. It’s very common here.," read a comment. Verma posted the video suggesting whether the attire is quite popular in the country. "I have been living in Singapore since years. Please don't tell me how common it is in Singapore because I already know it," she wrote.