Video: Robot Waitress Serves Food At Japanese Restaurant In US

Wouldn't you be amazed if you arrived at a restaurant near you to have some delicious food and a robot waitress checked with you for the order? Of course, it would be a surprising moment to see a robot waitress showing you the menu, taking your order, and later serving you the dishes you asked for. If you just imagined all of these, let us tell you that it' quite a reality at a Japanese restaurant in the US, named Asahi.

A restaurant named Asahi, that offers Japanese cuisine to the people of Ontario, saw a hyper-realistic robot walking towards a food table to serve the order to customers seated there. While they aren't really impressed to see the robot coming to serve them, internet users found it exciting to see the robot waitress instead of a human, after the video went viral on social media.

Watch reel below

The video featured a robot waitress carrying a food plate to customers at the Japanese eatery. At the first instance, she looked so real that people could hardly figure out that she wasn't a human. With realistic bodily features and attire, she walked from the pantry to the serving space. She carefully held a plate filled with food in her hands as she walked in her robotic style to offer the food to people.

Video goes viral

Apart from the robot's technical walk steps, the robot waitress closely resembled any other waitress who would be a human. Indeed, she looked real and alive. The video rolled out on Instagram and won more than a lakh view. "That’s a real person. stop playing," said netizens while finding it tough to crack the truth.