'Mujhe Upar Keejiye': Frightened Girl Asks Zipline Staff To Pull Her Back & Abort Adventure; Mother's Reaction Is Viral

Are you someone who would run away hundreds miles away if you were asked to adventurously jump from a cliff or take a ropeway ride several feet above the sea level? We understand that fear of heights is for real, especially when you are at the edge of a mountain and about to take on a thrilling adventure sport. A girl was super scared when she was sent out on a zipline. She called out for help and asked the staff to pull her up and abort the adventure activity.

A video of a zipline adventure is going viral on social media, which shows a girl taking to her mother in extreme anxiety. She is seen negotiating with her mother to cancel the activity and pull her back to land.

The mother seems to be thrilled with the zipline ride. She too was dressed in the costume set for the ride. While her daughter screamed out, panicking, the mother didn't cheer her up. Instead, she was seen funnily negotiating household chores with the girl in return of pulling her back.

"Hey Bhagwan, mujhe upar keejiye (Oh God, take me up)," the girl was heard saying in the video. To this, the mother was seen asking the girl to agree on some conditions. She asked her whether she would help her in household chores in return of rescuing her from the risky ride.

"My ears were waiting to hear this...From tomorrow, you will do the dishes, and even wash clothes," the mother said. The girl agreed to all the conditions laid down by her parents. "I will do all household chores. Will clean the utensils too, but just take me back alive. Aaaahh," said the girl, desperately wanting to cancel the task and get back to land.