 Shocking video! Youth creating reels in river Ganga drowns while taking a holy dip
A video shared online claimed to have recorded a youth drowning in The Ganges while making reels there.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
During Ganga snan, holy bathe in The Ganges, a youth allegedly creating reels of the moment drowned in the river. The video from the incident that took place on Tuesday surfaced online to shock viewers. It occurred under Narora police station area and the respective team is reportedly taking efforts to trace the young man with the help of a diver.

The video showing the person bathing in the river Ganga and suddenly struggling to cope has gone viral. The video ends abruptly with chaos. Confirming the case, the police took to Twitter in reply of the footage and said, "On 28.03.2023, a youth had drowned in the river Ganges under Narora police station area. Meaningful efforts are being made by the police to search him. (translated)"

Similar incident

Just a few days before the above incident of drowning was reported, another similar incident took place in the river Ganga in Rishikesh. A 28-year-old resident of Haryana bathing along with his friends in the premises of Lakshman Jhula police station drowned on March 25, however, his friend was rescued in time with the help of locals.

