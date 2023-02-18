e-Paper Get App
UP: Five MBBS students drown while bathing in river Ganga; two rescued

As per media reports, the students went to Kachhla Ganga Ghat in the Ujhani Kotwali to bathe in the holy river on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
fforts to find the missing students are still underway. | ANI
Lucknow: Five MBBS students of Badaun’s government medical college drowned in river Ganga while bathing. Hearing the screams and commotion, a group of divers reportedly jumped into the river to rescue students. Two of the five medical students were rescued while three are still missing.

Efforts to find the missing students are still underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

