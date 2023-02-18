UP: Five MBBS students drown while bathing in river Ganga; two rescued

fforts to find the missing students are still underway. | ANI

Lucknow: Five MBBS students of Badaun’s government medical college drowned in river Ganga while bathing. Hearing the screams and commotion, a group of divers reportedly jumped into the river to rescue students. Two of the five medical students were rescued while three are still missing.

As per media reports, the students went to Kachhla Ganga Ghat in the Ujhani Kotwali to bathe in the holy river on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Efforts to find the missing students are still underway.

