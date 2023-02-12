e-Paper Get App
21-year-old IIT Roorkee student drowns in Ganga river; moments before incident caught on camera

The student, who was bathing in the river, hailed from Rajasthan's Nahaur and came to Haridwar with other students and a professor for a project, police officials said.

Sunday, February 12, 2023
IIT Roorkee student drowned in Ganga river | Twitter/@neha_suyal
Haridwar: An IIT Roorkee student drowned in the Ganges river in Haridwar on February 12, Sunday.

Five students went to the banks of the Ganga on Sunday morning, two of whom went into the river for a bath. While taking a bath in the river, Siddharth was caught in the swift currents and swept away, the SHO of Shyampur police station told PTI.

According to the student's friends, Siddharth knew how to swim and went too far thus not being able to gauge the depth and intensity of the water, said a report by the Hindustan Times.

A viral video also shows the student swimming from one end to another, moments before his unfortunate death.

The student's body has been found and parents have been informed, according to police officials.

Inputs from PTI

