Mumbai: 18-year-old IIT Bombay student jumps to death from hostel building; probe on

The student was taken to IIT-B hospital after which the police were informed. | File(IIT-Bombay)

Mumbai: A 18-year-old BTech student, studying Chemical Engineering at IIT Bombay, jumped to death from the seventh floor of a hostel building this morning on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 01:30 am.

The student was taken to IIT-B hospital after which the police were informed at 2 pm. Hailing from Ahmedabad, 18-year-old had completed three months at the IIT in Powai.

According to the city police, another student who happened to be in the hostel window saw him approach the edge of the refuge area on the seventh floor of the building. Once he realised what the boy's intentions were, he called out to his peer and tried to stop him.

"The student barely spoke to others, not even his room partner. Prima Facie, it seems that loneliness could have been the reason behind this extreme move," said an official from Powai Police Station.

The first end-semester examinations at IIT Bombay concluded on Saturday, February 11, 2023, leading the police to speculate that the academic pressure could have taken a toll on the student too.

"The child's parents are on their way and the police will be conducting the post-mortem. This is a very unfortunate incident and the IIT will take all necessary steps that follow," said an official from IIT Bombay.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

