SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Additional Results Released at ssc.gov.in; How to Check

Official

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the additional results for the selection post phase 10 recruitment examination. Among the candidates who appeared for the exam, 680 individuals have been selected to proceed to the next stage of evaluation across various categories, including matriculation, higher secondary, graduate, and above-level positions.

Candidates who participated in the exam can access their results by visiting the official website ssc.gov.in. The final results of the selection post-phase 10 exam were announced by the SSC on November 18, 2022.

According to the official notice, some candidates were rejected during the scrutiny of documents conducted in the regional offices to fill up the vacancies. Due to the lack of suitable candidates for various categories of posts, the commission is providing additional candidates for various post-categories based on merit and availability in the computer-based examination of phase 10 selection posts.

The minimum cut-off criteria for the selection process are as follows:

• Unreserved (UR) category must secure at least 35% (70 marks).

• Economically Weaker Section (EWS) & Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories need to achieve a minimum of 30% (60 marks).

• Candidates from all other categories must score at least 25% (equivalent to 50 marks).

• These same criteria have been applied for the additional results.

To check the SSC Phase 10 additional results, candidates need to follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on the “Result” option present on the homepage.

3. Click on the “Phase X/2022/Selection Post Examination (Graduation & above level)/(Higher Secondary (10+2) level)/(Matriculation level)” link.

4. A PDF of the result will appear on the new window.

5. Download and keep a printout of the result for future reference.

Additional candidates selected for the next stage must submit self-attested copies of supporting documents related to educational qualification, experience, category, age, and age relaxation in hard copy format. All these documents, along with the printout of their online application form, must be sent to the relevant Regional Office(s) within 10 days by speed post only, before May 3.