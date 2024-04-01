Government Job Openings in April 2024: SSC CHSL, SSC JE, BOI Recruitment, UPMRC Recruitment, TNPSC CCSE 1

Representative pic/ iStock

Paraphrased: These upcoming job openings provide a bright future in terms of career growth, regardless of an individual's educational qualifications or previous work experience.Government employment presents an array of advantages, including comprehensive health coverage, job stability, elevated social standing, housing provisions, and competitive remuneration.

Below is an overview of key government job openings to anticipate in April 2024:

1. SSC CHSL 2024

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination annually to recruit proficient candidates for various positions within the Government of India's departments and offices.

- The official notification for SSC CHSL 2024 is slated for release on April 2, as per the SSC exam calendar.

- Tier 1 examination for SSC CHSL is scheduled for June-July 2024, with the online application deadline set for May 1.

2. SSC JE 2024

The Staff Selection Commission has already released the official notification for the Junior Engineer (JE) examination 2024, encompassing civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering disciplines.

- Online registration is underway, with the application deadline set for April 18 at 11 pm, and online fee payment accepted until April 19.

- The recruitment aims to fill 968 junior engineer vacancies across various central government departments, with Tier 1 exams scheduled from June 4 to 6.

3. BOI Recruitment 2024

Bank of India (BOI) is actively recruiting for 143 vacancies across various posts up to Scale IV.

- The online application process commenced recently, with the deadline set for April 10.

- Details and application procedures are available on the official website bankofindia.co.in.

- Examination and interview dates are yet to be announced, with selection based on online tests followed by interviews.

4. UPMRC Recruitment 2024

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) is inviting applications for executive and non-executive positions such as station controller-cum-train operator and junior engineer.

- The application window closes on April 19, with submissions accepted via the official UPMRC website lmrcl.com.

- Tentative exam dates are scheduled for May 11, 12, and 14, aiming to fill 439 vacancies within the UP Metro Rail Corporation.

5. TNPSC CCSE 1

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is accepting applications for various posts in the Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group-I Services).

- The deadline for online applications is April 27, with detailed notifications available on tnpsc.gov.in.

- The commission seeks to fill 90 positions across different roles like Deputy Collector and Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes.

These opportunities offer promising avenues for career advancement, and interested candidates are encouraged to explore and apply as per their qualifications and preferences.