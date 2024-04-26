West Bengal Board Announces Result Dates; Class 10 On May 2, Class 12 On May 8

West Bengal Board Results Date Announced; Class 10 On May 2, Class 12 On May 8 | File Photo

According to West Bengal's Education Minister Bratya Basu, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is anticipated to release the WB Madhyamik results 2024, or the West Bengal Class 10 results, on May 2, while the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBHSE) is anticipated to release the WB Uchha Madhyamik results 2024, or the West Bengal Class 12 results 2024, on May 8, the India Today reported.

As per India Today on May 2, at 9 a.m., there will be a press conference to reveal the WB Madhyamik results 2024. At 9:45 a.m., the results can be downloaded from the websites.



Students can view their scores and get their marksheet by logging in to the official website, wbresults.nic.in, once the West Bengal board results 2024 are announced.

How to check via SMS?

Students who wish to receive the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2024 via SMS can text 'WB10 (roll number)' to 56070 or 5676750.



They can also look for WBBSE Results 2024 via mobile apps.

How to check via website?

-Go to the WBBSE's official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in/wbresults.nic.in

-Locate the link for our individual classes, such as Class 10th or Class 12th.

-Enter the information there, making sure to include your DOB and board number.

-Review the information one more.

-Select "Submit" from the bar.

-The results for the West Bengal Board Class 10th and 12th 2024 will appear on the screen.

Between February 2 and February 12, West Bengal Class 10 or Madhyamik exams 2024 were held. This year, 8.76 lakh students took the Madhyamik exam.



More than 8.5 lakh students registered for the West Bengal Class 12 board exams, also known as the WB Uchha Madhyamik board exams 2024, which were held from February 16 to 29.