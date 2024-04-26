Nagaland Board Results: NBSE Declares Class 10, 12 Result; Check Toppers | Representational Pic

The class 10 and 12 NBSE exam results for 2024 have been released by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE). Through a result gazette and a login window, the board announced the results for the HSLC and HSSLC in 2024. Students can visit nbsenl.edu.in to check their Nagaland Board result 2024 online.

Stream-wise toppers

Students in Class 12 have an overall pass rate of 83.16% in the arts stream, 87.67% in commerce, and 80.88% in science. Keletsole Mekro took first place in the arts stream, Satyam Kumar Jaiswal in the commerce stream, and Narola Imsong in the science stream of the NBSE Class 12 results 2024.

Class 10 topper

With 98.67%, Mhachilo Yanthan won the NBSE 10th test in 2024.

This year, 71.87% of students passed Class 10.

How to check results via website?



An alternative method is to visit nagaland.indiaresults.com, a third-party website, to view the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results 2024. Students can view the NBSE 10th and 12th result 2024 by entering either their name or roll number.

-Go to nbsenl.edu.in, the official website.

-Select the "Result Archive" page by clicking on the "Exams" menu item from the menu bar.

-Select the link for the HSLC or HSSLC result based on the student's class now.

-Put a student's roll number in the appropriate space.

-Click "Submit" to finish.

-The Nagaland Board's 10th and 12th grade results for 2024 will be shown on the monitor.

-To use it later, print off or take a snapshot of the same page now.



The board will also be offering options to obtain Class 10th and Class 12th migration certificates on the official website, according to the NBSE official announcement. This year, almost sixty thousand Nagaland Board students took the Class 10 and Class 12 exams.