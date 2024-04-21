Goa Class 12 Board Results: Girls Outshine Boys With 88.06% Pass Percentage

Representative Image

Today, April 21, 2024, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) held a press conference to reveal the class 12 results. The passing rate as a whole is 85%. The scorecard link will go live by 4:30 PM on April 23, 2024, according to the authorities.

According to the data, girls outperformed boys in the Goa Board Class 12 Exams 2024. For females, the overall pass rate is 88.06%. The pass rate for boys, on the other hand, is 81.59%.

In the Goa Board Class 12 Examinations 2024, the pass rate decreased to 85% from 95.46% in the previous year.

The official notice read that all Higher Secondary School Heads are hereby requested to pick up their school's marksheets on April 29, 2024, starting at 10:00 AM, via a designated representative from this office's examination section. Concerning the marksheet, no parents or candidates will be taken into consideration. The candidate should get in touch with their schools with any questions.

How to check?

Students who took the exam can view the Goa HSSC Results 2024 by logging in with their seat number, school index, birthdate, and other necessary information on the official websites, gbshse.gov.in and results.gbshsegoa.net.

-Go to results.gbshsegoa.net and gbshse.gov.in, the official websites.

-Select the Goa HSSC Result 2024 link from the homepage.

-Send in the birthdate, school index, seat number, and additional information.

-A screen display of the marksheet will occur.

-Open and save the PDF.

-For future use, retain a hard copy.

