 Goa Board Results: GBSHSE Announces Class 12 Results, Check Now!
The Class 12 Goa Board Results 2024 were initially scheduled to be released at 5:00 PM today. However, the Board has delayed the release of the Goa Board HSSC Results 2024 due to a few technical issues.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, April 21, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Goa Board Results: GBSHSE Announces Class 12 Results, Check Now! | Representational Pic

The Goa High School Certificate 2024 results are announced by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) today at 8:00 p.m. on April 21, 2024.

Students can obtain the Goa Board HSSC result 2024 by visiting the official websites, results.gbshsegoa.net and gbshse.gov.in. Students who wish to check and download the Goa Board 12th result 2024 will need to provide their seat number, school index, and date of birth. Along with subject-specific marks earned, the Goa Board HSSC result 2024 will contain information like name, father's name, seat number, etc.

How to check?

Step 1: Go to gbshse.gov.in, the official website of the Goa Board.
Step 2: Select the link labelled "Goa Board HSSC result 2024."
Step 3: An additional window will open.
Step 4: Enter the necessary information.
Step 5: Send in information
Step 6: The screen displays the Goa Board HSSC Result 2024. For future use, download and save the Goa Board HSSC Result 2024.

Details mentioned in result:

The Goa Board 12th Result 2024 comprises the information listed below. Students are required to verify all the information and notify the authorities of any inconsistencies.

Student's name
Number of Seats
Name of the father
Subject-specific grades attained
Levels of Education
Status of qualification

