PM Modi's Visit Prompts Early Closure Of Margao Colleges In Goa, Schools To Remain Shut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File pic

The Goa administration has declared that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the region on Tuesday, February 6, colleges in Margao, South Goa, will close by midday. It was declared last week that this date will see the closure of all Margao schools as well.

According to The Indian Express, colleges have also been "requested" to bring their students to the event where Modi will be speaking. According to the authorities, college students must show up for the public meeting. There shouldn't be any pressure for kids to go; they are invited to. The administration declared last week that on February 6, all schools in Margao will be closed.

"All of the colleges in Margao will close by 12 p.m. on June 2, 2024, due to the visit of the Honorable Prime Minister of India." In this regard, principals are asked to send students from their various institutions to the Margao KTC bus stop by 1:00 PM in order to attend the PM's meeting, according to a memo released on Monday by the Goan government's Directorate of Higher Education.

Notification received flak from NSUI

The notification was denounced by the Goa unit of NSUI. "We appeal to the directorate of higher education to immediately withdraw this notification," stated Naushad Chowdhari, President of NSUI-Goa. "This is an abuse of the apparatus of government", he continued, as reported by Indian Express.

Modi to inaugurate NIT Goa

PM Modi will inaugurate the newly made NIT Goa at Cuncolim. The campus, covering 70,750 square meters, was built at a cost of ₹ 390.83 crore to accommodate 1,260 students. The project, initiated by former chief minister Dr. Manohar Parrikar in 2018, aims to position Goa as an educational hub by establishing a nationally significant institute.