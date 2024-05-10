JEECUP 2024: Exam Dates Announced, Last Date To Apply Today

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) has announced the JEECUP exam date 2024 for session 2024-2025.

The exam will be held from June 13, 2024, to June 20, 2024, at the designated examination centres.

The council will be closing the application process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) today. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied for the exam can apply by visiting the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The council has also announced that it will let candidates to make changes in the application form from May 11 to 12, 2024.

Important dates for JEECUP 2024

JEECUP application form 2024 deadline has been extended to May 10, 2024

JEECUP 2024 application form correction window is open from May 11 to May 13, 2024

Candidates will be notified about JEECUP 2024 admit cards

JEECUP 2024 entrance exam will be held from June 13 to June 20, 2024

Steps to Apply

The JEECUP 2024 application form can be filled out online. Candidates need to follow the given steps to fill out the form.

Step 1: Visit official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the application link for JEECUP 2024 and the go to candidate activity board.

Step 3: Complete step 1 registration and then go ahead with your application.

Step 4: Fill out your application form with the necessary information.

Step 5: Upload the required documents in the desired format.

Step 6: Pay application fee and click on submit.

Step 5: Download the form and save a hard copy for future reference.

Application Fee

The registration fee for candidates from different categories differs as mentioned below.

General and OBC category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 300.

SC, ST and other reserved category applicants will have to pay Rs 200.