JEECUP Extends Online Application Deadline For UPJEE 2024 - Apply Now At jeecup.admissions.nic.in!

The JEECUP has recently declared an extension to the online application deadline for the UPJEE 2024. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can now apply for the exam on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in until May 10, 2024.

The UPJEE is a state-level test that candidates take to apply for admission to both government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

A notification on the website reads, "The last date of online application form filling has been extended till 10/05/2024. So all willing candidates must fill their application form in time. This is the last opportunity to fill the application form."

Previously, the deadline for submitting the application was March 4, 2024.

For applicants belonging to the General/OBC category, the fee for each application is Rs 300. As for candidates from the SC/ST category, the fee for each application is Rs 200.

Steps to register for JEECUP 2024:

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the Candidate Activity Board, click on the application link for JEECUP 2024

Complete step 1 registration and proceed with the application

Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit

Download a copy of the duly filled form and take a printout for future reference.