 CBSE Likely to Release CTET 2026 Answer Key Today; Check How To Download Here 
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 answer key soon on the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. The authority will also open the answer key objection window, and along with the provisional answer key, the OMR sheet will also be released.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
The CTET exam 2026 was conducted offline in pen and paper mode from February 7th to 8th, 2026, in two shifts on each day for both Paper I and Paper II.

The CTET exam 2026 was conducted offline in pen and paper mode from February 7th to 8th, 2026, in two shifts on each day for both Paper I and Paper II.

The authority will also open the answer key objection window, and along with the provisional answer key, the OMR sheet will also be released. Candidates will be able to use their login information, which includes their date of birth and roll number, to download the answer keys for both papers. 

CTET Answer Key 2026: How to Download the CTET Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can download the CTET Answer Key 2026 by clicking on the direct link after following the steps given below:

Go to the CBSE official website, ctet.nic.in.

Go to the "Candidate Activity" section on the homepage.

Next, select the "View/Challenge Answer Key – CTET Feb 2026" link.

Enter your date of birth and roll number now, and your answer key will appear on the screen.

Downlaod the provisional answer key for later use

CTET Answer Key 2026: Details Mentioned in the CTET Answer Key 2026

The following are the details mentioned in the CTET Answer Key 2026:

Exam Name and Exam Date

Paper Name and Set/Booklet Name

Question Number

Correct Answer Option for Each Question

CTET Answer Key 2026: What’s Next?

After the declaration of the CTET Answer Key 2026, candidates will get 2-3 days to raise objections. To raise the objections, the candidates will need to submit the supporting documents and make the required payment of Rs 1000 challenge fee and provide the necessary proof to back up their claims in order for CTET to address a major objection.

