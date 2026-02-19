Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Exams 2026 To Begin Tomorrow: Over 16 Lakh Students To Appear; Check Shift Timings, Exam Day Guidelines & Full Schedule

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Exam 2026: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exams will be administered by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education starting tomorrow, February 20, 2026. In 2026, more than 16 lakh students will take the Maharashtra SSC board exam.

For the SSC Maharashtra board test in 2026, the board has set aside 5,111 exam locations this year. Regular, private, and repeating students are among the number of pupils taking the test.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Exam 2026: Exam Shifts

The Maharashtra Class 10 board exam 2026 will be conducted in two shifts.

Morning shift will begin at 11:00 AM.

Afternoon shift will begin at 3:00 PM

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Exam 2026: Reading Time

The 10-minute additional reading time has been cancelled by the board.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Exam 2026: Reporting Time

Students must reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the exam begins.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Exam 2026: Exam timetable

Exam Timings:

Morning Shift: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Afternoon Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM (for select papers)

-February 20, 2026

11 AM to 2 PM: First Language (Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi)

3 PM to 6 PM: Second or Third Language (German, French)

-February 21, 2026

11 AM to 2 PM: Vocational/Technical Subjects (e.g., Multi Skill Assistant Technician, Agriculture, Mechanical Technology, etc.)

-February 23, 2026

11 AM to 2 PM: Second or Third Language (Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi)

11 AM to 1 PM: Second or Third Language Composite Course

-February 25, 2026

11 AM to 2 PM: Second or Third Language

3 PM to 5 PM: Second or Third Language Composite Course

-February 27, 2026

11 AM to 2 PM: First Language English and Third Language English

-March 4, 2026

11 AM to 2 PM: Second or Third Language Hindi

11 AM to 1 PM: Second or Third Language Composite Course

-March 6, 2026

11 AM to 1 PM: Mathematics Part I – Algebra

Arithmetic (for eligible Divyang Candidates)

-March 9, 2026

11 AM to 1 PM: Mathematics Part II – Geometry

-March 11, 2026

11 AM to 1 PM: Science and Technology Part I

11 AM to 1:30 PM: Physiology & Hygiene (for eligible Divyang Candidates)

-March 13, 2026

11 AM to 1 PM: Science and Technology Part II

-March 16, 2026

11 AM to 1 PM: Social Sciences Paper I (History and Political Science)

-March 18, 2026

11 AM to 1 PM: Social Sciences Paper II (Geography)

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Exam 2026: Exam Day Guidelines

The Maharashtra State Board has reiterated key instructions to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the SSC examinations.

Reach the allotted examination centre well before the reporting time to complete entry and verification formalities without rush.

Carry your Maharashtra SSC admit card and valid school ID proof. Entry will not be allowed without these documents.

Bring required stationery items in a transparent pouch, including pens, pencils, erasers, and geometry instruments.

Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, smartwatches, or any other digital devices are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

Follow all instructions given by the centre superintendent and invigilators during the examination.

Measures to snsure fair conduct

The board has implemented strict surveillance at examination centres.

Restrictions have been placed on invigilator changes to minimise the chances of malpractice.