 UP: Nearly A Dozen Noida Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails Amid CBSE Board Exams; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet
UP: Nearly A Dozen Noida Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails Amid CBSE Board Exams; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

Nearly a dozen schools in Noida received bomb threat emails during the ongoing CBSE Class 12 board exams, triggering panic among students and parents. Police, bomb squads and dog units conducted thorough searches but found nothing suspicious. Cyber teams are tracing the email source. The incident follows similar hoax threats and recent arrests in related cases.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
UP: Nearly A Dozen Noida Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails Amid CBSE Board Exams; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet | File Pic (Representative Image)

Noida: Nearly a dozen schools in Noida received bomb threat emails on Thursday, sparking panic among students, parents and school staff, even as the CBSE Board examinations entered their third day.

Officials said the threats were received through email. Soon after the alerts were reported, Noida Police teams rushed to the affected schools and began security operations.

Bomb disposal squads and dog squad units were deployed, and a thorough check of the school premises was initiated. As a precautionary measure, students were moved to safe areas while authorities carried out searches. Police said that so far, nothing suspicious has been found, but the verification process is still underway.

About The Incident

The incident took place during the ongoing CBSE Board examinations, adding to the anxiety among parents and students. The Class 12 examinations began at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday, while no papers were scheduled for Class 10.

A senior police official said the threats are being treated seriously, and cyber teams have been engaged to trace the source of the emails. All necessary security protocols are being followed.

The latest threat emails have revived concerns in the region, especially after a similar incident last month.

On January 23, around 20 schools in Noida received bomb threat emails, prompting extensive searches across campuses. With Republic Day approaching, senior officers coordinated large-scale security checks with bomb squads, dog squads and fire department teams. Those threats were later declared hoaxes.

In another major development, police last week arrested six people for allegedly sending bomb threat emails to around 20 schools in Noida. Investigators said the emails initially appeared to originate from servers in the United States, but were later traced to a house in Bisrakh, Greater Noida.

According to police, the accused were allegedly operating an illegal online betting racket and used fake email IDs and VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) numbers to send the threatening messages and mislead investigators.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s bomb threat emails once again put several schools on high alert. Parents gathered outside school gates, while security was tightened and entry points were monitored closely.

Police said further action will be taken once the email trail and technical evidence are analysed. Investigation into whether the threats are linked to previous cases is also underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

