India Post Concludes GDS Recruitment 2026 Correction Window Today At 5PM; Check Editable Fields And Non-Editable Fields Here

The India Post is also set to close its Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment Application Correction Window today for 28,636 vacancies. Candidates can visit the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in . and correct their application form until 5pm today. Candidates are advised to make all the corrections carefully, as no further opportunity will be provided after this window closes

Candidates should be aware that the Correction/Edit facility is only available to those who have successfully and fully submitted their applications (including paying any applicable fees) during the Application Submission Window.

GDS Recruitment 2026: How to Edit Application Window

Candidates can check out the steps below to edit the application window for GDS Recruitment 2026:

Visit the official India Post website.

Click on the India Post GDS recruitment 2026 link.

Log in with registration details.

Edit the required information in the application form.

Submit and save the corrected form.

GDS Recruitment 2026: What Can Be Edited and What Cannot Be Edited?

Candidates can check out the editable fields and Non Editable fields below:

Editable Fields

Name

Date of birth

Educational qualifications (10th marks/details)

Postal Circle/Branch preference​

Non-Editable Fields

Email ID

Mobile number

Registration ID (unique; use "Forgot" if needed)​

Official Notification on Correction Window

Candidates should be aware that only candidates have the option to update their name and other information with the exception of their email address and mobile number. Modifications that involve a change in category that requires payment of a fee will be permitted only after the required fee has been successfully paid.

GDS Recruitment 2026: Selection Criteria

Candidates will be shortlisted based on Class 10 marks, followed by document verification and a medical examination.

