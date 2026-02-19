Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Will Commence From Tomorrow; Check More Details Here

Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: The Assam office of the Director of Medical Education has released a notification stating that the online registration for the counselling will be available at the official website, dme.assam.gov.in, on 20/02/2026 (up to 11:59 PM).

Online choice filling will be accessible on February 21, 2026, up until 5 PM, following the completion of the online registration process. Choice locking will be accessible from 4 PM to 11:55 PM on February 21, 2026; if the candidate does not lock their selections beforehand, they will be locked automatically.

The seat allocation process will be completed on February 22, 2026. Following data processing, on February 23, 2026, a list of candidates who have been provisionally selected by college and subject will be shown, along with the admissions procedures. The candidates who have been provisionally selected must be admitted to the appropriate institutions between February 27 and February 28, 2026.

Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round below:

Online Registration for Stray Round of Counselling: February 20, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)

Online Filling of Choices: February 21, 2026 (up to 5 PM)

Online Choice Locking: February 21, 2026 (4 PM to 11:55 PM)

Processing of Seat Allotment: February 22, 2026

Result Announcement: February 23, 2026

Reporting / Joining: February 27–28, 2026

Official Notification Here

Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: Documents Required

The following are the documents required for the Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round:

Seat allotment letter for stray round counselling

NEET PG 2025 scorecard and admit card

MBBS Degree Certificate/Provisional Pass Certificate

Internship completion certificate

Permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/NMC or SMC

Valid photo ID proof

Category/PwD certificates (if applicable)