IIT Bombay Releases JAM 2026 Response Sheet At jam2026.iitb.ac.in; Here’s How To Download

IIT Bombay JAM 2026 Response Sheet: The IIT JAM 2026 response sheet has been formally released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. Candidates can now access the document by using their login credentials on the exam portal at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

IIT Bombay JAM 2026 Response Sheet: How to download response sheet

Students who took the JAM 2026 exam can view and save their response sheets by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to jam2026.iitb.ac.in, the official JAM 2026 website.

Step 2: Find and select the "JAM 2026 exam responses" tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your password and registered email address to log in.

Step 4: Enter your login information to gain access to your account.

Step 5: Click "Get Response Sheet."

Step 6: Keep a copy for score estimate and future use.

Direct link to download response sheet

IIT Bombay JAM 2026 Response Sheet: Details mentioned on JAM 2026 response sheet

Candidate’s name

Registration number / enrolment number

Examination paper/subject opted

Date of examination

Exam shift (morning/afternoon)

Question ID and question number

Candidate’s marked responses

Status of each response (answered, not answered, marked for review, etc.)

Official answer key reference (where applicable)

IIT Bombay JAM 2026: Objection window

The JAM 2026 objection window will begin at IIT Bombay during the final week of February. It is recommended that candidates view the JAM response sheet 2026 in order to review all of the questions and marked answers. Before the deadline, students have the opportunity to object to the answer key if they discover any inconsistencies. After the objection period has ended, no more objections will be accepted.

IIT Bombay JAM 2026: Final Answer key

The JAM 2026 final answer key will be made available at jam2026.iitb.ac.in by IIT Bombay in March. Students can use their login information to view the JAM answer key 2026. The responses recorded during the answer key objection window are used to produce the JAM 2026 final answer key.

IIT Bombay JAM 2026: Result details

The IIT JAM 2026 results will be made public by the conducting authority at jam2026.iitb.ac.in in March. Students can use their login information on the official website to view the JAM result 2026.